Fastbourne Borough walking football sessions

There is a thriving Walking Football section, that has been open to men over 50 and women of 40 and over, with twice-weekly mixed sessions, which have been held for the past 7 or 8 years .

Recently, a new initiative was launched, with a women-only section and the women have won their first competitive match, a friendly against Battle Axes. New players would be welcome, so this is a call for women aged 40 and over: we’d love to have you join the fun.

Whether you’re a seasoned football pro or a complete newbie, you’re welcome! Find out more about women’s or mixed sessions at www.eastbourneboroughwalkingfootballclub.com