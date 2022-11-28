This was a well-deserved win for Three Bridges against a Faversham side who have brought in a number of new players as they try to get away from the bottom place in the League table.

Faversham keeper George Bentley had to make a fantastic save after just five minutes to tip away a good strike by Kieron Pamment, but the visitors came close themselves through Frankie Sawyer and Bradley Schafer.

Noel Leighton almost connected with a Kevin Rivera cross, whilst Camron Lawson saw a header scrambled away. But after 26 minutes, Rivera provided the pass to an overlapping DAN FERRERIA, who looked a touch surprised before slamming in from an angle at the near post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the experienced Sawyer turned provider five minutes before the interval and recognised regular striker ZAK ANSAH finished from close range to the delight of the travelling Faversham fans.

Three Bridges manager Jamie Crellin. Picture by Eva Gilbert

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game developed into an end to end affair without either keeper being seriously tested, thanks largely to well drilled defences, but the introduction of Curtis Gayler turned the game Bridges way. He was just wide with one free kick and saw another one held, but in between in the 75th minute his low cross from the right found PAMMENT at the far post for a tap in.

And two minutes into the four added, the roles were reversed when Pamment broke down the left and his cross found GAYLER in lots of space to clip home a third goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridges Man of the Match - Tadley Bromage.

Whilst Bridges home record is impressive, their away form has not been good and this Saturday they travel to in form Littlehampton Town for a match that kicks off at 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridges: L.Anderson, D.Ferreria, J.Stone, J.Tennant, T.Bromage, M.Wilson, K.Rivera, B.O’Neill, K.Pamment, N.Leighton (C.Donaghey, 83), C.Lawson (C.Gayler, 69).Unused Subs. - M.Bromage, M.Tehe, B.Irving.