Faygate Falcons fly to league title

This match epitomised so much of their season. Falcons had the majority of possession but went in at half-time having failed to take any one of a number of good chances.

Forest Row’s spirited second half effort belied their current league position.

They were kept to long range efforts by the excellent defensive efforts of Faygate and in particular captain Jack Labelle-Hughes, who turned in a man of the match performance. In his first full season of competitive football, he has formed a formidable centre-back pairing with Matt Grady.

Well screened by the midfield duo of Ollie Bowden and Joe Bovan, the Falcons showed why they have been so hard to score against this season.

The Falcons frontline, ably led by Torrin Ross, continued to work hard but lacked a finish.

The introduction of Jude Morris added a little touch of class in midfield and sparked the front line.

Striker Thomas King won the ball near the edge of the box and neatly finished over the Forest Row keeper.

