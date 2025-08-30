Female football offering is growing fast at Broadbridge Heath

Broadbridge Heath FC’s new women’s open age team are ready to compete in the Sussex County Women and Girls’ League for the 2025/26 season.

The team has been launched after the incredible success of the Lionesses at this summer’s UEFA Women’s Euros, which is inspiring a new generation of girls to get involved in football.

Emma Flood is the new Women & Girls Development Lead at Heath, bringing passion, experience and a deep understanding of the game, and will be instrumental in building a clear pathway for girls from grassroots through to open-age football.

In addition, Keith Miller has joined Broadbridge Heath as Women’s Team Manager. He brings a wealth of experience to the role and will lead the new team into their inaugural season with a focus on development, competitiveness and creating a positive and inclusive team culture.

“This is more than just forming a new team,” said Flood. “It’s about creating a sustainable, welcoming environment where female players can thrive. We want to inspire the next generation of girls in our community to fall in love with football, and to know there’s a place for them here at Broadbridge Heath FC.”

The club have also confirmed new and expanding girls’ teams across several age groups, ensuring there’s a place for every aspiring player: U7, U12, U13 and U14.

And for the youngest players, Broadbridge Heath will be launching Wildcats sessions for girls aged five to seven this year, offering a fun, friendly and supportive introduction to football.

The announcement comes at a time of unprecedented growth in the women’s game. According to the FA, there are now over 2.4 million women and girls playing football in England – a 43% increase since 2021.

Broadbridge Heath say they are committed to ensuring local girls and women have the opportunity to play, progress and enjoy the game.

They welcome players of all abilities who are interested in joining the new Women’s Open Age team or getting involved in the girls’ programme. For more information or to register your interest, contact [email protected]