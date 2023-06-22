NationalWorldTV
Finals day will show how walking football has grown in Sussex

In the late months of 2021 four football enthusiasts began talking about Walking Football only to find that, although sessions were being played at local leisure centres around Sussex, no actual league existed.
By Football reporter
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 13:00 BST

Making enquires through the Southern Combination League they foundthere was an ‘unofficiall league in East Sussex who were looking to be part of a structured set-up with regular competitive matches home and away.

They asked the Southern Combination League to agree a partnership – and the Southern Combination Walking Football League was born.

Seeking advice from the Walking Football Association, a constitution was agreed with rules sanctioned by them and in September 2022 leagues were formed with seven teams in the east and six in the west plus a knockout cup competition.

AFC Varndeanians walking footballers | Contributed pictureAFC Varndeanians walking footballers | Contributed picture
AFC Varndeanians walking footballers | Contributed picture

They now have a Finals Day at Worthing FC’s Woodside Road ground this Saturday (June 24) kicking off at 2pm.

The league winners and runners-up shields will be presented to AFC Varndeanians, Worthing White, Old Bexhillians and Hastings United at the end of the cup final.

It was in 2010 that the first walking football club was formed by John Croot, in Chesterfield, following interest in promoting a leisurely, healthy activity.

Most vets' football ceases at 45-plus but keen footballers were looking to continue via a non-contact, non-running version of their favourite sport.

Battle Knights | Contributed pictureBattle Knights | Contributed picture
Battle Knights | Contributed picture

Following a spoof article on Sky News and an advert by Barclays Bank, walking football exploded on to the football scene in 2017.

There are now more than 1,000 teams and over 40,000 players nationwide.

Walking football is played on every continent worldwide and in August this year the Nations Tournament takes place at FA HQ – St George’s Park – with more than 35 nations taking part in a three-day festival and competition.

In Sussex teams are relative are late starters but the success at over-50s level this season means an over-60s league and a women's league are planned for season 2023-24.

