Find out who our teams drew in the FA Cup

The FA Cup draw has taken place.
And here are who our teams face in the extra preliminary round which will be played on Saturday August 10.
Crawley Down Gatwick v Newhaven
Erith & Belvedere v Peacehaven & Telscombe
Corinthian v Little Common
Saltdean United v Eastbourne United AFC
Bexhill United v Eastbourne Town
Hassocks v Langney Wanderers
Crowborough Athletic v AFC Varndeanians
The Preliminary round will be played on Saturday August 24.
Corinthian or Little Common v Three Bridges
Sutton Common Rovers or Molesey v Bexhill United or Eastbourne Town
Chertsey Town or Cobham v Erith & Belvedere or Peacehaven & Telscombe
Whitehawk v Saltdean United or Eastbourne United
Whitstable Town v Crawley Down Gatwick or Newhaven
VCD Athletic v Welling Town or AFC Uckfield Town
Hastings United v Punjab United or Broadbridge Heath