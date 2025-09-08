Mayfield's Tom Crisp may have just produced a top 15 finish at Defender Burghley Horse Trials, but come Monday morning, he was back in the fire truck.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 46-year-old is a firefighter for East Sussex Fire and Rescue alongside is eventing career, and revealed that he will be back in work the day after his impressive outing at the 5* event in Stamford.

Crisp and his 11-year-old gelding Dassett Rock Star finished 51st at Badminton earlier this year but catapulted up the rankings at one of the hardest 5* events in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a score of 28.0 in the dressage followed by a double clears in the cross-country and show jumping, the combination finished 15th overall with a score of 59.7. And with it being a slightly unexpected result, Crisp now cannot wait to follow up next year.

Tom Crisp riding Dassett Rock Star during the cross country phase of the Defender Burghley Horse Trials - picture by Peter Nixon

"It's brilliant to finish with a clear round, especially after running around a long track like yesterday," he said. "You could arguably say that I saved him a little bit by taking him carefully but he has come out and jumped really well and we're super excited.

"I honestly didn't think that he was ready for Burghley yet and I was angling for plan B down at Pau because he is a bit young and a year behind, all over the place still. But he is on board and will hopefully come out an even better horse next year."

On the final day of competition, Dassett Rock Star sparkled in the show jumping arena. The gelding jumped clear in a time of 77.42 for the fourth best round of the day amongst some of the best riders in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But where most will go back to their stables and prepare for the next test, Crisp will now return to his other job this week as he juggles firefighting alongside getting ready for his upcoming events.

"I'm back at work tomorrow and on shift for a dual night," he said. "We are then planning for Cornbury and I have two nice young horses at Blenheim as well."

Defender Burghley Horse Trials (4-7 September 2025) has been a major international sporting and social event for over 50 years. It attracts the world's top equestrians and is attended by vast and enthusiastic crowds. For more information visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk