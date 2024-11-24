First league win for the Leccy

Brighton Electricity 3-2 TD Shipley FC

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Written by Kevin Gargini GWS.

Storm Bert was in full force and has caused chaos throughout the country. Trees have been blown down, scaffolding collapsing and roads closing. However, the Withdean Stadium was deemed playable for this Division Two SCFL match.

It was a surprising afternoon as TD Shipley had already beaten Brighton Electricity twice this season with ease. The home team adapted to the conditions better and were able to lob balls in over the wide defenders to set up attacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrating BEFC

The first meaningful strike came on the half hour mark when the hard working Lucas James Hardy scored for the home team. His goal was a welcome relief for the bench as they haven’t been in a leading position for a while. They were able to finish the first half leading 1-0, even with the pressure they were under from Adam Campbell-Stone and Ollie Broad, who were their usual busy selves.

It wasn’t until the 59th minute that TD Shipley got the equaliser. After some missed opportunities it was Ollie Barton-Hague who got the Dragons level. TD were unfortunate not to have put a few away beforehand but OBH battled his way forward and beat the keeper.

At this point it was anyone's game and both teams were creating chances, TD were attacking down the wings but it was Brighton Electricity who scored next. On 65 minutes, the Preston Dynamos (SSFL) striker, Tipu Miah struck the ball into the Dragons goal, 2-1.

TD were not going to give up and just five minutes later the attacking playmaker Ollie Broad put them level, with a fantastic finish, 2-2. Both sides made some changes and fresh legs were brought on to the battlefield. The boys in brown saw their first victory in sight and decided to throw caution to the wind and went for the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was substitute, James Mangan who broke the hearts of the Dragons. The experienced Brighton Electricity player did something none of his teammates could do all season, he put them in the lead with minutes remaining.

The Leccy boys were able to withstand a late onslaught from TD and win their first league game of the season.

They were due a win as they are a better team than their league position suggests. They have some decent players so TD shouldn’t be too downhearted. The game ended 3-2.

This result leaves TD Shipley in sixth place and Brighton Electricity are still holding up the league, but now they are in touching distance of Bosham FC.