The FA Cup celebrates a 50th anniversary this season which is iconic – and almost certainly ironic.

When West Ham beat Fulham (with Bobby Moore, Alan Mullery and Barry Lloyd in the Cottagers side) 2-0 in May 1975, the Hammers were the last winners in the 153-year history of the competition to kick off the final with 11 Englishmen in their ranks. Sub Bobby Gould was also English).

This has not happened since and will clearly never happen again, and perhaps is one of many watersheds in the Cup’s history.

Whilst still deemed by many as the greatest knockout competition in the world, its prestige and kudos has been eradicated over the years.

Worthing and Plymouth Parkway emerge for their fourth qualifying round tie - which the Rebels won to reach the first round | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

For me as a lad, it was part of my football DNA – even at 60, I can sit now, unprompted and write down the winners and runners-up from 1961 to 2001. Anything after that and I’m lost.

So when did the fabric of the Cup began to eradicate?

I think the formation of the Premier League in 1992, and the huge amount of money it brought into the game through broadcasting rights, is a clear factor. Another was the demise of the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1999.

The CWC was a prestigious competition and, for its time fnancially lucrative, but when UEFA, broadcasters and the European supper clubs wanted to expand the Champions League, almost every domestic cup winner was in the entry pool, making the CWC effectively defunct.

The FA Cup has been devalued by many in the past 20 years, but thankfully not everyone.

For the second year in succession Worthing have made it to the first round proper and Monday’s draw brought a very attractive home tie against Morecambe.

Charlton, Birmingham or Crawley, home or away, would have been nice, but Morecambe is very winnable.

No longer are there replays at this stage, so a Woodside crowd hopefully exceeding 3,000 will see the Rebels and the Shrimps play to a finish for £45k and a spot in round two – one game from luring Liverpool, Brighton, Man City or Arsenal to Woodside.

And that’s why it remains a competition loved by fans across the country.