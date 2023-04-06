Haywards Heath Town wil look to build momentum from their first win under new manager Jay Lovett, and a first win in 13 games, when they play relegation threatened Faversham this Saturday.

A 2-1 win over seventh-placed play-off hopefuls Sheppey United, thanks to goals from Dean Gunner and Conrad Honore, gave the fans and manager Lovett something to cheer about at Hanbury Park in what has been a season to forget.

The Blues are 17th in the Isthmian south east division, which leaves them in a relegation play-off spot.

However, a win at Faversham – who are now bottom of the table – could see them leapfrog neighbours Burgess Hill, the club that dismissed Lovett in February after more than three years of service.

Haywards Heath Town in recent action v Cray Valley | Picture: Ray Turner

A quick turnaround for the Blues will mean another fixture on Monday, at home against another play-off contender, Whitehawk, on Easter Monday.

Gunner may be a key player in these decisive fixtures, with the Blues captain pushing the team on at present, boosted by two goals in his lpst two games, taking his total to five for the season.

The win over Sheppey came after a last minute equaliser denied Heath victory over potential champions Ramsgate a week earlier.