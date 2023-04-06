A 2-1 win over seventh-placed play-off hopefuls Sheppey United, thanks to goals from Dean Gunner and Conrad Honore, gave the fans and manager Lovett something to cheer about at Hanbury Park in what has been a season to forget.
The Blues are 17th in the Isthmian south east division, which leaves them in a relegation play-off spot.
However, a win at Faversham – who are now bottom of the table – could see them leapfrog neighbours Burgess Hill, the club that dismissed Lovett in February after more than three years of service.
A quick turnaround for the Blues will mean another fixture on Monday, at home against another play-off contender, Whitehawk, on Easter Monday.
Gunner may be a key player in these decisive fixtures, with the Blues captain pushing the team on at present, boosted by two goals in his lpst two games, taking his total to five for the season.
The win over Sheppey came after a last minute equaliser denied Heath victory over potential champions Ramsgate a week earlier.
Meanwhile, Burgess Hill Town are out of sorts, with defeats in their last three, meaning they will be looking over their shoulders.