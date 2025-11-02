Fisher reels one in to secure Horsham YM vital win over Eastbourne United
YM made most of the running, but it took a late winner from Noel Fisher to ensure the three points, leaving YM third behind Steyning Town and runaway leaders Haywards Heath
Eastbourne thought they’d scored in the third minute, but it was correctly ruled offside, before, on the quarter-hour mark, Fisher’s strike was pushed on to the bar, with an opportunity missed from the corner.
Late in the first half Eastbourne suddenly looked more likely, with YM’s defence having to be at their best for a few minutes.
But YM were not to be silenced for long, with Eastbourne keeper Hobden having to repel attempts from Jesse Sentamu and Kaiden Hummerston before the corner was whistled over, the score remaining nil-nil at the break, despite YM’s superiority.
After the resumption Fisher was fouled for the umpteenth time, but the free kick was too high. Then, when Dansoko was upended in the penalty area play was waved on. On 75 minutes, YM somehow failed to score, with Hobden keeping both Dansoko and Adam Adam at bay.
With YM pressing hard a goal looked imminent and it might have come from the spot after Hobden felled Dansoko, YM again failing to get the decision.
But the hosts were not to be denied, Fisher rounding a trio of defenders to crash home with five minutes of full time left, following which YM safely negotiated the win.
Boss Liam Giles said: “That was a tough game against a young committed side. We had a better second half and kept going – a massive win for us.”
On Saturday YM travel to relegation threatened Lancing.