Five-a-side indoor football league to start in Hailsham

Leisure Leagues are delighted to announce the start of a five-a-side indoor football league at Hailsham Community College, from 7pm - 9pm, starting on Wednesday, August 28.

For a limited time only, new teams can save a whopping £40 off their team entry fees - normally £50, now just £10!!

Limited spaces remaining! Vacancies offered on first come fir.st served basis - register today to secure your slot and avoid disappointment.

What You Get:

Play on the superb indoor pitch with brand new futsal goals

Matches every Wednesday between 7pm and 9pm

Brand new league kicks off Wednesday, August 28

All equipment and referees provided - just turn up and play

League tables, fixtures and results updated weekly

Great prizes up for grabs

To find out more about Hailsham's brand new five-a-side indoor football league, contact your local area manager Steve Simmonds on 07955175518, or email [email protected].