Five-a-side indoor football league to start in Hailsham
Leisure Leagues are delighted to announce the start of a five-a-side indoor football league at Hailsham Community College, from 7pm - 9pm, starting on Wednesday, August 28.
For a limited time only, new teams can save a whopping £40 off their team entry fees - normally £50, now just £10!! Ready to Get Your Boots On & Get Fit With Your Mates? Find out more about our Hailsham league on the link below
Limited spaces remaining! Vacancies offered on first come fir.st served basis - register today to secure your slot and avoid disappointment.
What You Get:
- Play on the superb indoor pitch with brand new futsal goals
- Matches every Wednesday between 7pm and 9pm
- Brand new league kicks off Wednesday, August 28
- All equipment and referees provided - just turn up and play
- League tables, fixtures and results updated weekly
- Great prizes up for grabs
To find out more about Hailsham's brand new five-a-side indoor football league, contact your local area manager Steve Simmonds on 07955175518, or email [email protected].
