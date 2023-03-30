Chichester City have five games left to end their Isthmian south east campaign on an upbeat note – and make sure they finish in the top half.

A top ten placing seemed certain for them a few weeks ago after they’d been on a stunning run of seven wins and two draws in nine matches.

But it’s gone flat since then – and a sequence of five straight defeats has left them hanging on to tenth spot.

They’re now just three points in front of near neighbours Littlehampton Town, having been ten in front of them four matches ago.

Chichester City in recent action at home to Chatham | Picture: Neil Holmes

City’s latest setback came away to bottom side Corinthian on Saturday.

Callum Overton gave them an early lead but the hosts hit back to level through Charlie Clover on the half-hour.

It looked like Miles Rutherford’s side would still claim a point but Oscar Housego buried an 89th minute penalty to leave City pointless.

They have been working hard at training this week to bring about an upturn in fortunes and the run-in features three home games which give them the chance to impress.

It’s a tough start to that final group of games, though, with leaders Ramsgate due at Oaklands Park this Saturday.

After that there are two games in three days over Easter – at Whitehawk on Saturday (April 8) and at home to East Grinstead on Monday.

The final two fixtures are at home to Ashford (April 15) and away to Sevenoaks, with Rutherford and co determined they don’t end with a whmper.

