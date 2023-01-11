Edit Account-Sign Out
Five-star Golds: Littlehampton Town boss delighted to get reaction after below-par shows

Littlehampton Town joint boss Mitch Hand was delighted to see the Golds get back to winning ways with a 5-1 beating of Corinthian at a wet and windy Sportsfield.

By Steve Bone
6 hours ago
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 3:44pm

Goals from Jodan Clark, Dave Herbert (2), Scott Faber and joint manager George Gaskin clinched the points – three days after the Golds’ home clash with Faverham was abandoned in torrential rain with them trailing 2-1. Last time out Town lost 1-0 at Lancing.

Hand said: “It was a really good reaction, the boys knew that recent performances just haven’t been up to the level we all expect and they showed good character in difficult conditions.

"Corinthian are no mugs and to be honest the scoreline wasn’t a fair reflection of the overall game – but our moments of quality were what made the game look a lot easier then it actually was when you look at the scoreline.”

Dave Herbert - pictured here in action at Lancing - scored twice as Littlehampton beat Corinthian | Picture: Stephen Goodger
Next up for the Golds – who are now eighth in the Isthmian south east table – is Saturday’s tough visit to fourth-placed Whitehawk.