Dominic Di Paola hailed a ‘very professional’ Horsham FC performance following their thumping 5-1 home win over Newhaven in the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday evening.

Two Tom Kavanagh penalties and a goal from the excellent Charlie Hester-Cook put the hosts 3-0 up at the break. Hester-Cook and Eddie Dsane netted in the second half, before ex-Hornet Alfie Rogers bagged a consolation goal for the Dockers.

The victory moves Horsham into the quarter-finals of the county cup.

Di Paola said: “First half I thought we were very professional in terms of how we conducted ourselves on the pitch. In the last 20 minutes we told the boys to take it easy. It did become icy, and we didn’t want tackles flying in.

“The game was useful. Bobby Price got 90 [minutes], Hester-Cook got 90, Tom Richards came on and got 25, Eddie got 90, I was pleased with almost everything.

“The last 20 minutes were a bit sloppy, but equally we were asking the boys not to go too mental. We can be happy with the night’s work. The boys did well.”

Excellent work from a hardy band of Hornets volunteers ensured Tuesday night’s tie went ahead.

The group were on hand to clear away the snow and ice from the Camping World Community Stadium pitch, allowing it to pass the referee’s pre-match inspection.

Tom Kavanagh netted two penalties in Horsham's 5-1 Sussex Senior Cup win over Newhaven. Picture by John Lines

Di Paola said: “Massive credit to the volunteers for getting the game on. They made a huge effort to get it on.

