Five-star Ringmer record best result of the season

A dynamic attacking display and resolute defending combined to give Ringmer their best result of the season away at Willingdon Athletic

Having not hit their early season performance levels in recent weeks, an improved display was needed against a high calibre Willingdon, and Ringmer delivered on that intention from kick off.

Inside five minutes Ben Earle found himself stood over a corner kick and duly delivered a precision cross. Marcin Ruda’s movement led to an unmarked header powering the Rhinos into an early lead.

Two standout first half moments followed that opening goal. On 20 minutes Tom Stevenson and Sam Sowter combined down the left side. Sowter’s front post cross was met by man of the match Olly Davies’ well timed run with the winger finishing emphatically.

Five minutes later Willingdon had an opportunity to halve the deficit by way of a penalty. Greg Manton’s well placed spot kick was met by a full length save by Ringmer’s Joe Whiting.

The second half saw Ringmer’s dominance continue. A bulldog like defensive performance from Jacob Ashwood, Ryan Doyle, Sam Bines, and Charlie Conrath, and Glenn Hunt’s midfield leadership allowed Ringmer’s front line to flourish.

For Ringmer’s third, Ruda’s driving midfield run released Stevenson in the inside left position. A low cross was met by a well-timed Sowter run and a composed finish on 55 minutes.

Sowter doubled his tally five minutes later, a front post header from Davies’ right wing cross a reward for an outstanding centre forward display.

Stevenson turned provider for Ringmer’s fifth. Earle finished from close range to round off the scoring with 70 minutes played.

Ringmer continue their coastal away trips on Saturday as they visit Eastbourne Rangers. Kick-off is 2pm at Eastbourne Sports Park 3G.

RINGMER AFC 2s

Ringmer AFC 2s were held to a 1-1 draw at FC Sporting.

With second team full debuts for youngsters Henry May and George Fyffe, Ringmer controlled the first 30 minutes of the game, taking the lead through Danny Strutt.

A contact lense issue led to centre back Dave Manning departing the field and the 2s lost their shape for last 15 minutes of the half. Sporting created a couple of chances as Ringmer could not break out from their half.

With Manning back on at half-time, Ringmer weathered the storm and the game become a competitive affair, with both sides creating chances.

The Sporting keeper saved well on a couple of occasions and Strutt should have put Ringmer two up but skewed his effort wide.

In the 83rd minute, Ringmer gave away possession around 25 yards out and paid the penalty as the Sporting midfielder smashed one into top corner from outside the box.

Both sides pushed for the winner but the spoils were shared. Man of the match went to Jake Barber, who was a bundle of energy in midfield.