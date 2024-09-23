Five stars for the Dragons in SCFL Challenge Cup

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

SCFL Challenge Cup - TD Shipley 5-0 Brighton Electricity FC

After a good start to the league campaign, the Dragons turned their attention to the Challenge Cup on Saturday, September 21.

The Dragons blew away the team from the city by the sea in the second half. They have now won all three encounters with them and their dominance continued on a sunny Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the electrical storm last night Brighton Electricity were powerless to stop the relentless attacks down the wings. The Dragons tactics have an air of the Man United team of the nineties. Fast midfield play and switching the ball out wide to attack the space in the final third, something unthinkable by the Premier League teams who swap individual flair for pedestrian calculated chess moves.

Shipley attack.

The first goal came from the Dragons after 36 minutes but the referee chalked it off due to an offside call. The first half was an even affair and ended 0-0 which was a vast improvement for the Leccy’s, as they have been on a bad run of results. On a few occasions they did make keeper Rob Woodward earn his bread & butter pudding, he pulled off some fine saves.

Just a few minutes into the second half, the pacy Dragons striker Campbell-Stone had a decent shot saved by Lewis Jennings. The young Kyle Johnson was on hand to side foot the ball home from six yards.

Just five minutes later the home team extended their lead with a great move between Campbell-Stone and Ollie Broad. A one-two was played on the edge of the box and the excellent Broad smashed it in from 20 yards. A great finish which saw the keeper flying through the air with the ball just out of reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dragons made it 3-0 after an hour when Broad squared it to Campbell-Stone in the area. The away teams defender slid in attempting to disrupt the opportunity but instead put the ball into his own goal.

At this point with the Leccy 3-0 down all hope of getting anything out of the game had evaporated. The fourth goal was another long shot by Broad. After a poor defensive clearance, the ball fell to Broad who expertly placed it into the top corner from 25 yards, a Matt Le Tissier style finish.

Campbell-Stone had a frustrating game in front of goal and missed two excellent chances. He got another opportunity with just minutes to go after Broad played a through ball. ACS took the ball past a defender and slid it into the goal, 5-0.

As the fallen rain dripped off the century old oaks that hugged the hallowed turf, the game came to an end. The home management team were delighted to be in the next round of the cup.

Next up for the Dragons is an away game against Upper Beeding FC on Saturday, September 28, whereas Brighton Electricity take on Worthing Town at the Withdean Stadium.