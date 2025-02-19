Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Selsey boss Daren Pearce said Saturday’s win over Billingshurst was one of their best displays of recent weeks.

The away ficxure was moved to Worthing FC, which suited Selsey.

Pearce said: “With the perfect playing surface we produced some of our best football for a few weeks, moving the ball well and creating a number of chances down our left.

"We took the lead when Kieren Jones fired home at the back post after James Henton’s effort had been partially cleared.

"The second.was down to that man Jones again when he was put through after good work from Issac Davis and Henton.

"Jones was put through on goal only to be brought down by the onrushing goalkeeper and with the referee pointing.to the spot up step Bradley Higgins-Pearce to take the spot-kick – with.the keeper parrying the initial kick he knocked in the rebound to put us 2-0 up at the break.

“In the second half Billingshurst came out and we had to defend well which we did and when called into action goalkeeper Syd Davies was up to the task of keeping our 2-0 lead intact with a couple of really good stops.

"He was beaten by a Billingshurst penalty after Jack.North had handled on the line and received a red card for his action.

"Billingshurst threw everything at us and by blocking shots, defending well and good handling from Davies in goal.we recorded a creditable 2-1 away win.”

Selsey sit ninth in the table – four places and five points behind Infinity, who drew 0-0 at Arundel.

This Saturday, Selsey go to Arundel and Infinity are at home to East Preston.

Saltdean Utd 1

Midhurst & Easebourne 2

SCFL premier

The Stags started well, dominating the opening 35 minutes. They took the lead from a set piece in the 21st minute, a header from Owen Sheriff.

They missed several good chances – the best falling to Aaron O’Brien, who missed the target on both occasions. As the half came to a close the hosts were gradually getting back in the game without really testing Harry Adey in the Stags goal.

The start of the second half was end to end and the Stags got a second in the 59th minute, Lewis Rustell picking up the ball 25 yards out, turning his defender and firing past Archie Whatman.

The hosts got themselves back in it in the 63rd minute – the ball fell to Alfie Edmeads on the edge of the area and he fired past Adey.

The hosts had a few half chances without really testing Adey. Stags had the best chance in the last minutes with Toby Hewett getting free down the left, cutting in and forcing Whatman into a brilliant save.

Stags boss Andy Ewen said: “We were very good in the opening 35 minutes – we should have been 3-0 up. Missing chances like we did keeps them in the game. Second half we knew they would have a go, which they did, we defended well. I can’t recall Harry having a real save to make.

“We must back this up as we’ve got two more tricky away games.”

Midhurst visit AFC Varndeanians on Saturday.