Flint on Crawley Town’s defeat to Newport: We must take chances and stop conceding silly goals

Defender Josh Flint says there are a lot more positives from Crawley Town’s 2-1 home defeat to Newport County compared to the opening-day reverse at Grimsby Town.

Despite a dominant start to the second half, the Reds fell behind to a Kai Whitmore strike, which was followed two minutes later by Liam Shephard sneaking around the back post to net Newport’s second of the afternoon.

Substitute Max Anderson grabbed a late goal, but by then it was too late for Crawley to make a fightback.

This defeat means they stay in the bottom two, without a point from their opening two games.

Goalmouth action in Crawley's clash with Newpot | Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football

Flint said there were more positives than in the 3-0 defeat against Grimsby last week, but stressed they needed to stop conceding silly goals.

The defender said: “We’ve just got to take our chances and stop the silly goals in our end – it’s just basically being more ruthless in both boxes.

“There were a lot more positives than last week. The work-rate and the way we played was better. We did stay patient, just lacked that final little goal and like I said in both boxes we just needed to kill the game off.”

Despite the poor start to the season, Flint is confident his team would turn it around in the coming weeks, with a trip to Swansea coming up in the Carabao Cup before an away tie against Crewe Alexandra, the opponents Crawley defeated in the L2 play-off final at Wembley just over a year ago.

Flint said: “I think it'll be just getting that first win and I think we'll be all right. It's just doing it sooner rather than later.

“We had a lot of the ball, we had a lot of shots, it’s just about converting, just getting that last percentage out of us and scoring the goals and winning games.

“We just can't dominate a game as much as that and then lose it, so you’ve got to take the positives because the games are coming thick and fast now.

"We’ve got to analyse it and see where we went wrong. When we dominate games, we have to win.”

Flint refused to make excuses about the team blending, with many changes to the squad from last season – the summer having seen nine signings and 15 departures.

“We're working on it week by week, but it's got to come quick.” Flint said. “We're a new team, but at the same time, the season’s started now. We're in full flow, so we've got to start picking up results.”

He acknowledge the support of the home fans, who were watching their team play their first competitive home league game since April.

Flint said: “It was good, the fans were brilliant today, as they were last week. We’ve just got to give them a bit more to celebrate.”