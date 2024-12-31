Focus and consistency – that’s what Chi City coach Dabba wants in new year
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In fact they’ve done incredibly well – ending 2024 in ninth spot after their unexpected promotion from the south east division last May.
But Killpartrick says their job of surviving at step three is far from done – and they must strive for consistency and for plenty more of the displays that earned them nine wins from their first 23 matches.
Chi went to Bognor yesterday (see sussexworld.co.uk/sport or the Observer app for a report of a match played after the Observer went to press) knowing they are on course to stay up – while their neighbours face a major battle to preserve their status.
Killpartrick remains calm about the season so far, but praiseworthy of the effort the players are putting in.
Last Saturday City made it three wins from four when goals by Rob Hutchings and Ethan Prichard earned a 2-1 win at Carshalton.
Killpartrick said: “We’ve hit a little bit of good form and the players’ attitude in recent weeks has been incredible. But we’ve had good days and bad days in the first half of the season, and the second half will be the same.
"Our task is to stay focused, train hard, stick to our methodology and beliefs and be consistent.
"That’s the big thing – the need to be consistent. If you can do that in this very tough, tight league, you’ll do well.”
Killpartrick said he felt City fully deserved the win at Carshalton, which followed wins over Lewes and Hendon in recent weeks and gave them a top-half position.
But he is not one for looking at a league table mid-season and says the difficult games will keep on coming.
"November and December have been challenging in terms of our schedule and everyone has played their part – the players, the backroom staff, whose work is insane, and the fans,” he said.
"We just need to continue doing things to the same levels.”
Chi’s next two games appear to back up of Killpartrick’s cautious words – they host fifth-placed Chatham on Saturday and go to fourth-placed Dartford a week later.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.