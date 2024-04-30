Football club promotes mental health awareness with the help of local Co-op
In a move designed to promote mental health awareness amongst young men, Southwater Royals have partnered with Tackle This Together, a local initiative that aims to raise awareness, increase conversations, deliver education and provide support regarding mental health and wellbeing in grassroots communities.
The partnership will see a volunteer from Southwater Royals receive the training and support needed to become a mental health first aider for the club.
To ensure all the players know that the club remains a safe space for an open dialogue, the Tackle This Together logo has been printed on the back of the new men's kits for the new season. To fund this printing, the club reached out to the local Co-op Member Pioneer Caroline Paul, who was able to donate £450 on behalf of three Co-op stores.
Sam Cooper, assistant manager of Southwater Royals, says the support from Co-op has been vital in starting mental health conversations around the club.
"We are so grateful to Caroline and the Co-op for their support in printing new kits with the Tackle This Together logo. By doing so, we have already had many of the players asking about the initiative, hopefully raising awareness of the resources we are now able to offer all members of the club."