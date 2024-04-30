Football club promotes mental health awareness with the help of local Co-op

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a move designed to promote mental health awareness amongst young men, Southwater Royals have partnered with Tackle This Together, a local initiative that aims to raise awareness, increase conversations, deliver education and provide support regarding mental health and wellbeing in grassroots communities.

The partnership will see a volunteer from Southwater Royals receive the training and support needed to become a mental health first aider for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To ensure all the players know that the club remains a safe space for an open dialogue, the Tackle This Together logo has been printed on the back of the new men's kits for the new season. To fund this printing, the club reached out to the local Co-op Member Pioneer Caroline Paul, who was able to donate £450 on behalf of three Co-op stores.

Southwater Royals with the local Co-op.

Sam Cooper, assistant manager of Southwater Royals, says the support from Co-op has been vital in starting mental health conversations around the club.