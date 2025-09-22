Billy Vigar playing for Arsenal U21s during the PL2 match between Arsenal and Leicester City in January 2023 (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

News that Chichester City striker Billy Vigar is in intensive care in a London hospital after suffering a ‘significant’ brain injury has sparked a huge response from the football world on social media.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we have reported here, the 22-year-old former Arsenal forward is in an induced coma after colliding with a concrete wall ten minutes into City’s Isthmian premier division match at Wingate and Finchley.

He was treated at the ground, where an ambulance quickly arrived and he was then flown to hospital by air ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City said on Monday night: “Billy received a significant brain injury and is currently in an induced coma in intensive care receiving the best possible treatment. It is too early to say what the outcome will be and even if things go well,there will be a long road to recovery ahead. Love from the whole of the CCFC family, Billy.”

Their statement brought an instant and heartfelt response from fans and clubs around the country.

Many individuals – City fans, supporters of other clubs and more – sent replies to City saying they were thinking of Billy and the club.

Typical of the response was a message from Mark Beard, who was Billy’s manager during his spell at Eastbourne Borough a couple of years ago. Mark said on X: “Bless you Billy. Hope you make a speedy recovery my mate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And here is a selection of the messages that came in from clubs…

Steyning Town said: “We are sending all our thoughts and prayers to Billy and his family. Billy went to school in Steyning and so many of his friends play at the club. Everyone here is thinking of Billy, his family, his friends, his teammates and all at Chi City FC.”

Shoreham FC said on X; “Sending all of our thoughts and best wishes to Billy, his friends, family, and all those involved with Chichester City FC.”

Storrington Community FC said: “All our thoughts are with you Billy as well as with his family and friends and we are praying for a full recovery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne Borough said: “Everyone at #EBFC would like to pass our best wishes to former player Billy Vigar following news of his serious injury on Saturday, which has left him in an induced coma.”

Hastings United said: “All of us at Hastings United are rooting for Billy, and our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”

Bognor Regis Town, who are currently groundsharing with Chi City, said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Billy.”

Worthing FC said: “Sending all our love and thoughts to Billy and his family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FC United of Manchester said: “Sending our love and best wishes to Billy, and his loved ones. Our thoughts are with you all.”

Burgess Hill Town FC said: “The entire club’s thoughts are with Billy, his family and friends and everyone at Chichester City FC at this terrible time.”

Roffey Football Club added: “Everyone at Roffey FC send their prayers and thoughts to Billy, his family and everyone at the club.”

Selsey manager Daren Pearce said: “Sending our best wishes to Billy and his family and everyone at Chi CityFC from everyone at Selsey FC – our thoughts are with you all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baffins Milton Rovers FC said: “Sending our best wishes to Billy, his family and friends and everyone at Chichester City.”

Potters Bar Town FC said: “We’re all with you Billy. Sending all our love to Billy, his family and everyone associated with Chichester City.”

Brentwood Town said: “Our thoughts are with Billy and his family at this difficult and sensitive time. We're all wishing him strength and a full recovery. From all of us at Brentwood Town FC.”

Carlisle United said: “Carlisle United sends its best wishes to Billy, his family, friends, and everyone at Chichester City FC during this difficult time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramsgate Football Club stated: “Everyone at Ramsgate FC sends their best wishes to Billy and his family. Praying for a quick and full recovery.”

Sevenoaks Town said: “The thoughts of everyone at Sevenoaks Town are with Billy, his family, his friends and everyone at Chichester City.”

Dulwich Hamlet FC said: “The thoughts of everyone at Champion Hill are with Billy, his family, his friends and everyone at Chichester City.”

Fareham Town FC said: “Best wishes from all at Fareham Town x”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cheshunt FC tweeted: “Best wishes to all for Billy’s full recovery from everyone at Cheshunt FC.”

Cray Valley PM FC added: “Sending our best wishes to Billy and his family.”

Dover Athletic said: “Everyone at Dover Athletic wishes Billy strength and a full recovery.”

Christchurch FC, who have a special bond with City and play an annual match in honour of Chi student Steve Bernard, said: “Sending our very best wishes to Billy, his family, friends and all at Chichester City FC. You are all in our thoughts. The Management, Players and Officials of Christchurch FC.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Locks Heath FC said: “Sending our best wishes to Billy, his family and everyone associated with Chichester City.”

Fisher FC said: “Such dreadful news. Our thoughts are with Billy and his family. We're all wishing him a full recovery.”

Haringey Borough said: “Everyone at Haringey Borough is keeping Billy in our thoughts and send best wishes to him and his loved ones.”

Enfield Town FC said: “Sending our best wishes to Billy and his loved ones for a full recovery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beckenham Town FC added: “Love and strength to Billy, and to all his friends, family and teammates. From all at BTFC.”

Worthing Town FC said: “Everyone at Worthing Town sending thoughts and prayers to Billy, his family and friends and everyone involved at Chichester City FC.”

Junior Canaries, Hitchin Town FC said: “Praying for Billy & a speedy recovery. Best of wishes from all at Hitchin Town.”

Dunstable Town FC said: “Best wishes to Billy.. Thoughts are with him and his family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gosport Borough FC said: “Sending our thoughts and wishes to Billy and his friends, family during this time.”

BroadbridgeHeath FC said: “Really sorry to hear this, everyone at BBH sends there best wishes to Billy and family.”

Saltdean United said: “Absolutely gutted to read this. Everyone at Saltdean United sends their best wishes to Billy and Chichester City. Hoping for a speedy recovery.”

Hailsham Town FC said: “Best wishes to Billy and all who care for him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phoenix Sports Club said: “Sending our best wishes to Billy, his family and everyone at Chichester City FC.”

Welling United FC said on X: “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Welling United are with you, Billy. Our thoughts are also with Billy’s family, friends and everyone at Chichester City. Stay strong.”

Hungerford Town FC said: “The thoughts and all the best wishes from Hungerford Town are with Billy and his family and friends.”

Peacehaven & Telscombe Football Club said: “Sending our best wishes to Billy, his family and friends and everyone connected with Chichester City.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hanworth Villa FC said: “All of us at Hanworth are sending our best wishes and strength to Billy, his family, and everyone at Chichester City.”

US Portsmouth FC stated: £Best wishes to Billy, his family and all at Chi CityFC for a speedy and full recovery from all at USPFC.”

Pagham FC Youth Development said on Facebook: “Sending lots of love and support from everyone at Pagham FC Youth Development . Wishing Billy a full and speedy recovery.”