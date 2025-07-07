Football festival raises more than £7,500 for special school in Worthing

A special school in Worthing has received more than £7,500 as the chosen charity for the South Coast Football Festival 2025.

Festival founder Michelle Watkins visited Palatine Primary School to present the donation from the voluntary group, which runs the football event for youth and women’s teams.

Michelle said: “My son, who has autism, started school at Palatine this year. I’ve seen first hand how wonderful this school is, the teachers are amazing and I wanted to give something back.

"I’ve organised football tournaments for grassroots clubs for over 10 years and this year I wanted to raise money for something that was close to my heart.

From left, head teacher Catriona Goldsmith, South Coast Football Festival founder Michelle Watkins and Friends of Palatine School trustees Nikki Shepherd and Nathan Bird

"I would like to say a huge thank you to my friends, family, all of volunteer teachers at Palatine who attended and my football team South Coast Panthers for helping with running the event over the weekend.

"I would also like to thank Elaine Roberts at Roberts Transport Van Hire, Dave Wase at SCS Waste, David Chapman at Brandon Hire, Colin Smith at Tournament Organiser and Dave Hampton at Precision Pitch Markings for contributing and supporting my cause.”

The FA-sanctioned event took place at Worthing Rugby Club on June 21 and 22 to raise money for Palatine Primary School. More than 200 teams entered and the school, for children with disabilities and complex learning needs, received a £7,508.06 donation.

Catriona Goldsmith, head teacher, said: “At Palatine, the children are at the heart of everything we do. We have a wonderful parent community who supports us in this and we appreciate the work that Michelle Watkins and her team of volunteers undertook to run such a fantastic football tournament that raised over £7,000 for our school.

"This will enable us to provide further communication aids for children in school and support the provision of sensory regulation resources. The weekend's competition was fantastic and we were overwhelmed by the support for our school and the generosity shown. Thank you!”