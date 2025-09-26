Football for a Fiver! Bexhill United offer marks first home Saturday of season

Bexhill United are offering fans Football For A Fiver for their first Saturday game back home at the famous Polegrove ground.

The deal applies a week tomorrow, October 4, for the league clash against Horsham YM.

Bexhill share their ground with the cricket club which means that home matches can’t be played until the cricket season is over.

But despite being on the road since early August the team have made a strong start to their Southern Combination campaign, leaving them in the upper reaches of the table. As an incentive to bring more fans through the gate, and as thank you to existing supporters, the Bexhill United committee have decided to cut admission prices as a one-off on October 4 to £5, with £3 for concessions and £1 for under-18s. Kids will be admitted free of charge.

Derby action at the Polegrove last season - and the famous old ground gets its first Saturday action of 2025-26 on October 4 | Picture: Jon Smalldon

The clubhouse at Bexhill has a great reputation for adding to the matchday experience and beers from club sponsor Three Legs will be available as well as a range of hot and cold food and drinks. The Polegrove boasts one of the most famous grandstands in non-league football, dating back nearly a century, and the stadium is dripping with local history as well as hosting a high standard of football with the current squad blending youth with experience.

Bexhill have a reputation for giving young players a chance and with a thriving youth set-up and a partnership with Bexhill College, that conveyor belt of talent into the first team is all set to continue.

Posters have been going up around the town for the big game and, backed up with a social media campaign, a bumper crowd is expected. Pirates manager Jay Skinner-Swain said: “It’s fantastic to be back at the Polegrove in front of our own supporters.

"There’s nothing quite like playing at home, and with our Football for a Fiver offer for the first Saturday fixture on October 4, we’re hoping to see a big crowd cheering the team on.

"Last season we averaged over 200 supporters here at the Polegrove, a terrific figure at Step 5 football but now we want to push on and grow that even further.

"The noise, energy and atmosphere you create really does lift the players.”