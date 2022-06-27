Football freestyler wows passengers as Gatwick Airport shows off UEFA Women's EURO 2022 trophy

Passengers and airport workers could have their photo taken with the trophy in the South Terminal arrivals area.

The UEFA Women's EURO 2022 tournament kicks off on Wednesday, July 6 and there is a Sussex connection as three games – two Group A matches including England v Norway and a quarter-final – take place at the Amex Stadium, home of Brighton and Hove Albion.

And football freestyler Shannon Ghee, who is a former Oxford United player, was on hand to entertain passers-by with her incredible skills. You can watch a video of Shannon Ghee above.

Shannan Ghee shows off her skills in front the UEFA Womens Euro trophy

Jonathan Pollard, Chief Commercial Officer, Gatwick Airport said: “It’s really exciting for the UEFA Women’s EURO not only to be hosted in England for the first time since 2005, but for fixtures to take place across London and the south east for the first time ever.

"We are looking forward to welcoming teams and fans from across Europe to Gatwick over the coming weeks, with venues in London, Brighton & Hove and Southampton all easily and directly accessible. All at Gatwick wish Sarina Wiegman and her England Women’s squad the best of luck for the tournament.”

England are in Group A with Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland. They kick off against Austria at OId Trafford on Wednesday, July 7.

The final of the tournament is to be held at Wembley on Sunday, July 31.

Gary Gatwick with the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 trophy at Gatwick Airport