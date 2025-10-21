Football legend Den Strudwick launches memoir at the Fusion Aviation Community Stadium

Horsham FC - Saturday 25th October, 1:30pm This Saturday, Horsham football fans are invited to celebrate the incredible career of local legend Den Strudwick, as he officially launches his long-awaited memoir, Football – It’s More Than a Kick in the Grass, at the Fusion Aviation Community Stadium.

The event, which begins at 1:30pm, will see the former Hornets stalwart sign copies of his book - priced at £12.00 - before and after the match. All net proceeds from sales will go to the Haemophilia Society, a cause close to Den’s heart.

The book chronicles almost seven decades of Den’s involvement in football - from his days as a Horsham schoolboy honing his skills “gate-to-gate” across Eversfield Road, to his career in football administration that took him all the way to Buckingham Palace.

Reflecting on how the project began, Den said:

“I'd never ever imagined writing a book, never considered it. But during my career with the Southern League, I met a guy called Keith Allen, who was secretary for many years at Wycombe Wanderers. He'd written a book about his career in football, and one day he said to me that I should, too. Then he started bullying me about it and cajoling, and in the end I got started.”

The memoir offers a warm, humorous, and often moving journey through Den’s life in football. From his early debut with Horsham Schools to making over 300 appearances in amber and green, Den’s story captures the passion that has defined his life.

“My friend John Maggs once said to me that football’s a disease. He was right. And I was obviously infected at birth and have never been cured!”

After hanging up his boots, Den went on to enjoy an extraordinary administrative career - including 25 years as Southern League Secretary and later as General Manager of the Football Conference, now the National League. His contribution to the game earned him a special moment in 2013 when he was invited to Buckingham Palace to celebrate the FA’s 150th anniversary, hosted by Prince William.

Even in retirement, Den remains active from his work on the FA’s judicial and appeals panels to his surprising success on the allotment, which he credits his wife Jan for encouraging:

“I’d never turned an angry sod in the garden all my life,” Den laughs.

Football – It’s More Than a Kick in the Grass is more than a memoir - it’s a celebration of a life devoted to the beautiful game and the community that shaped it.

Fans old and new are encouraged to come along to the Fusion Aviation Community Stadium this Saturday, 25th October, to meet Den, pick up a signed copy, and share in a story that embodies the true spirit of local football.

Book signing: Before and after the match

Venue: Fusion Aviation Community Stadium

Date: Saturday 25th October

Time: 1:30pm start

Price: £12.00

All net proceeds donated to the Haemophilia Society