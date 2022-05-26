Football match will pay tribute to Wendy - aka 'Mrs Hollington'

Hollington United FC are staging a charity game in honour of ‘Mrs Hollington,’ Wendy Hustwayte, this Saturday (May 28, 3pm).

By Steve Bone
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 7:32 am
Updated Thursday, 26th May 2022, 7:35 am

It’s an in-house Hollington game with a mixture of past and present players. More than 50 players have agreed to take part. All proceeds will go to St Michael’s Hospice.

Hollington’s Scott Price said: “Wendy passed away three years ago and we’ve finally managed to sort a special day out in memory of this special lady.

"Wendy was the heart and soul of the club – which wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for her. Her sons will be captaining both sides with all her grandchildren being mascots. We are hoping to make this an annual event to make sure the work she did for the club and committee never goes unnoticed.”

Wendy Hustwayte

