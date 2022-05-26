Football match will pay tribute to Wendy - aka 'Mrs Hollington'

It’s an in-house Hollington game with a mixture of past and present players. More than 50 players have agreed to take part. All proceeds will go to St Michael’s Hospice.

"Wendy was the heart and soul of the club – which wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for her. Her sons will be captaining both sides with all her grandchildren being mascots. We are hoping to make this an annual event to make sure the work she did for the club and committee never goes unnoticed.”