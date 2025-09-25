Football is united in its grief after the death of Chichester City striker Billy Vigar was confirmed.

The 21-year-old died in hospital on Thursday morning, five days after suffering a significant brain injury when colliding with a wall near the perimter of the pitch in Chichester City’s match away to Wingate and Finchley.

Clubs in Sussex and up and down the country were quick to pass on their thoughts and love to Billy’s family and the staff, officials and players at Chichester after news that he had passed away.

A minute’s silence was held at Eastbourne Borough – where Billy played in the 23-24 season – before Eastbourne Borough Women’s match with Saltdean United Women.

Billy Vigar in action for Chichester City at Oaklands Park | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Arsenal: “Everyone at Arsenal is devastated by the shocking news that former academy graduate Billy Vigar has passed away. All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time. Rest in peace, Billy.

Eastbourne Borough: #EBFC are devastated to learn of the passing of former player Billy Vigar. The 21-year-old played for The Sports on loan from Arsenal during the 2023/24 season, where he made 32 appearances for the club. Both footballing and non-footballing club staff are shocked and deeply saddened of the news, and our thoughts are with Billy’s family at this terrible time.

Hastings United FC: All of us at Hastings United are devastated to learn of the passing of Billy Vigar. We will always remember Billy's time at Hastings United with fondness. Our thoughts are with Billy's family, friends at this time. Rest In Peace Billy.

Billy Vigar during the Arsenal U21 photocall at London Colney in August 2022 (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Sussex County FA: Everyone at Sussex County FA is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Chichester City player, Billy Vigar. We send our heartfelt condolences to Billy’s family, friends, teammates, and all at Chichester City at this incredibly difficult time. Our thoughts are with you all as we mourn the loss of a young player taken far too soon. RIP Billy.

Emirates FA Cup: We are truly saddened by the news of Billy Vigar’s passing. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and everyone connected to Chichester City FC.

Christchurch FC (who have a special bond with Chi City following the death of student Steve Bernard in a road accident in the early 2000s): All at Christchurch FC send our deepest condolences to Billy’s Family, Friends and everyone at Chichester City FC following this heartbreaking news RIP Billy Vigar.

Bognor Regis Town: Our most heartfelt condolences are with Billy’s family and friends and all at Chichester City as they try to comprehend this devastating tragedy… Rest in peace, Billy.

A minute's silence is held before a women's match v Saltdean at Eastbourne Borough - where Billy played for a season - on Thursday evening | Picture: EBFC

Midhurst & Easebourne FC: We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Chi City FC forward Billy Vigar. Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends, teammates, and everyone at the club during this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace, Billy.

Pagham FC: This is truly devastating. No footballer – especially someone as young as Billy Vigar – should ever step onto a pitch and have their life put at risk while playing the game they love. Our deepest thoughts and condolences go out to Billy’s family, friends, and everyone at Chichester City, as well as those at Hastings United, Eastbourne Borough, and Arsenal. Rest in peace, Billy Vigar.

Wingate & Finchley FC: We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Billy Vigar. Our sincere condolences go out to Billy's family, and to our friends at Chichester City FC at this incredibly difficult time.

Portsmouth FC: We are so sorry to hear this news. Our thoughts are with Billy’s family, friends, and everyone at Chichester City at this heartbreaking time. Rest in peace, Billy.

Horsham FC: Shocking news, and desperately sad. The thoughts of everyone at Horsham FC are with Billy’s family and friends, and with everyone at Chichester City.

Jack Naldrett: I went to school with Billy at SGS. Words fail me. My heart breaks for his family, his friends, his teammates and the CCFC family. Rest In Peace Billy.

Littlehampton Town FC: Everyone at Littlehampton FC sends their deepest condolences to Billy’s family, friends and to all connected to Chichester City FC.

Giles Babb: This is devastating news. As a former Chairman of Chichester City FC, my heart goes out to Billy’s family, friends, teammates, and everyone in the Chichester community. Rest in peace, Billy.

George Dowell (Worthing FC owner): This is truly devastating. My thoughts are with Billy’s family, and his friends - sending love to you all during this awfully sad time. Rest in peace, Billy.

Conor Chaplin: Heartbreaking … sending all the love and strength to Billy’s family and friends at this most difficult of times.”

Trevor Knell: So sad … the thoughts of everyone across the non-league game are united for Billy and sincere condolences to his family, his friends and everyone at Chichester City FC. RIP Billy Vigar.

Wick Football Club: Everyone at Wick Football Club is devastated to hear of Billy’s passing. All of our thoughts and condolences are with Billy's loved ones and our friends over at Chichester City at this time. Rest in Peace, Billy.

Haywards Heath Town: Everyone at HHTFC sends their deepest condolences to Billy’s family, friends and to all connected to Chichester City FC. Rest in peace Billy.

Newhaven FC: This is so, so sad. Our thoughts are with you and all of Billy's family and friends at this time. Rest in peace young man.

Lewes FC: The support and love of all at Lewes FC are with Billy’s loved ones and everyone at Chichester City at such a tragic time. Rest in peace, Billy.

Seaford Town FC: Seaford Town FC are shocked and saddened by the tragic news about Billy Vigar. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and everyone affected. Rest in peace Billy.

Brighton & Hove Albion: The thoughts of everyone at Brighton & Hove Albion are with Billy’s family and friends, and everyone at Chichester City, at this heartbreaking time. Rest in peace, Billy.

Huddersfield Town: The thoughts of everyone at Huddersfield Town are with Billy’s family, friends and everyone at Chichester City at this incredibly sad time. Rest in peace, Billy.

Millwall FC: Everyone at Millwall sends their love and condolences to Billy’s friends, family and Chichester City at this terribly sad time. Rest in peace, Billy.

Bosham FC: All at BFC send our love and thoughts out to you all & Billy’s friends & family.

Ringmer AFC: Such sad news, condolences to all at Chichester and Billy’s friends and family. Rest in Peace Billy.

Burgess Hill Town FC: Everyone at BHTFC sends love, strength and prayers to all who knew, and loved Billy. What a devastating tragedy and a loss for the sport. May he rest peacefully.

Worthing FC: Everyone at Worthing FC is devastated to learn of Billy's passing. Our thoughts are with Billy's family, friends and everyone connected to Chichester City FC.

Crawley Town FC: Everyone at Crawley Town Football Club sends their love and condolences to Billy’s friends, family and Chichester City at this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace, Billy.

Crawley Down Gatwick FC: Everyone at Crawley Down Gatwick FC sends their sincere condolences to all of you at this awful time. Sending all our thoughts and love.

Crowborough Athletic FC: Everyone at Crowborough Athletic is so saddened to hear of the passing of Billy Vigar. Our thoughts continue to be with you all and Billys loved ones.

Sidley United FC: All at Sidley United FC wish to pass on our condolences to all involved in this tragedy. Rest in peace.

Ansty Football Club: We're all thinking of Billy's friends and family right now. Devastating news, rest in peace Billy.

Sussex Football Hub: So sorry to read this - sending our love, and condolences to Billy’s family, friends and everyone associated with Chichester City.

Folkestone Invicta: Absolutely devastating. Everyone at Folkestone Invicta FC sends their love and condolences to all at Chichester City as well as Billy’s family and loved ones.

Enfield Town FC: Everyone at Enfield Town FC sends their love and condolences to Billy’s family, friends and Chichester City at this unimaginable sad time. Rest in Eternal peace, Billy.

Southwater Royals Girls: Awful news, sending deepest condolences to all friends and family.

Torquay United FC: The thoughts and condolences of everyone at Torquay United FC go out to Billy’s family & friends, and all at Chi City FC at this very sad time.

Worthing Town FC: Everyone at Worthing Town share their condolences with Billy’s family, friends and everyone connected with Chichester City Fc and everyone involved. RIP Billy.

Havant & Waterlooville FC: Such terribly sad news. The thoughts of all at Havant & Waterlooville are with Billy's friends, family and all associated with our friends over at Chichester City at this time. Rest in Peace, Billy.

Brentford FC: We send our deepest condolences to Billy's friends, family, and all at Chichester City, at this incredibly sad time. Rest in Peace, Billy.

Fulham Football Club: This is such devastating news. Sending love and strength to Billy's friends and family, as well as everyone at Chichester City. Rest in peace.

Sunderland AFC: Our hearts go out to Billy’s family, friends, and everyone at Chichester City. We are deeply saddened by this loss. Rest in peace, Billy.

AFC Bournemouth: This is so sad and everybody at AFC Bournemouth would like to send their condolences to Billy’s family, friends and everyone associated with your club. RIP.

Charlton Athletic FC: The thoughts of everyone at Charlton Athletic are with Billy’s loved ones and all at Chichester City at this incredibly sad time. Rest in peace, Billy.

Gosport Borough FC: The condolences of everyone here at Gosport are with Billy’s friends, family and team-mates at this very sad time.

Little Common FC: Everyone at Little Common sends their condolences, thoughts and prayers are with Billy’s family and you all . RIP.

Luton Town FC: Truly awful news. All of our condolences are with Billy's family, friends and everyone at Chichester City.