This was a big feat for the team at Graylingwell, who were founded only five months ago.
They have a special team of young girls who bought their energy, drive and determination to the pitch.
Heading up the under-sevens was Betty Hibbert, alongside Olivia Parker, captain of the under-10s.
The under-sevens were small but mighty, with some amazing saves from the superstar goalies.
The under-10s match was a rollercoaster of saves and tackles, with Graylingwell’s Chloe Cook scoring with a fine finish.
All the girls played with a smile and their team spirit really shone through.
The club are so proud that such a fantastic group of girl footballers represent Chichester so well.