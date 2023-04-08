Edit Account-Sign Out
Footballing girls celebrate a first at Chichester club

It was an exciting day for Chichester-based Graylingwell Girls as they had their first ever match – against established football club Barnham Trojans.

By Steve Bone
Published 8th Apr 2023, 17:00 BST

This was a big feat for the team at Graylingwell, who were founded only five months ago.

They have a special team of young girls who bought their energy, drive and determination to the pitch.

Heading up the under-sevens was Betty Hibbert, alongside Olivia Parker, captain of the under-10s.

Graylingwell's girl footballers are enojying themselvesGraylingwell's girl footballers are enojying themselves
Graylingwell's girl footballers are enojying themselves

The under-sevens were small but mighty, with some amazing saves from the superstar goalies.

The under-10s match was a rollercoaster of saves and tackles, with Graylingwell’s Chloe Cook scoring with a fine finish.

All the girls played with a smile and their team spirit really shone through.

The club are so proud that such a fantastic group of girl footballers represent Chichester so well.