Burgess Hill Town joint manager Gary Mansell says his side won’t focus on past successes as they look ahead to a Sussex derby against Broadbridge Heath in the Isthmian south east division on Saturday.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hillians beat Heath a month ago via a penalty shootout in the Velocity Cup.

Now fifth-placed Hill face them again after an extended break between games caused by their scheduled visit to East Grinstead Town being washed out last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansell told us: “We’re very keen, we’re obviously very disappointed we weren’t able to get back on the pitch Saturday following the performance and win against Sheppey.

Burgess Hill Town celebrate one of their recent successes - against Ashford Utd | Picture: Lynden Humphrey

"We felt we were in a good place so we were looking forward to the game, so we’re a bit disappointed as it was the only game in the league to be cancelled.

“It’s a clean slate for this game. We beat them in the Velocity Cup and there were lots of changes for both of us so I’m sure both teams will look different come Saturday.

"We know they’re a good side and they’ve progressed really well in this league after a difficult start last year. We know we’ll have to be our best in order to get something.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The workload will be huge now. We’re playing Saturday-Tuesday all the way up to Christmas, then have three games over Christmas – a big task but we’re confident we can manage that with the size of the squad and players coming back from injury.”

Hill visit Merstham for a Velocity Cup tie next Tuesday.