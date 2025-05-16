Forget San Siro - join us for Pan Siro at Lewes FC's Dripping Pan

This weekend sees the Lewes FC community teams take centre stage at the famous Lewes FC Dripping Pan ground for the annual Pan Siro festival of football (Friday 16 - Sunday 18 May).

Events get under way on Friday evening at the Dripping Pan ground, when both the U12 Boys (6.30pm) and the U18 Boys (7.30pm) take to the pitch. Saturday kicks off early with the Under 6 Rooks Academy (8.20am), followed throughout the day by mixed teams of all ages, the Boys teams of all ages and the Men’s Vets. First thing Sunday, our Walking Football teams step up, followed by a whole day of girls and women’s football. Full playing line-up is on the Lewes Football Foundation website here.

On Saturday, we will also be welcoming players from Lewes twin towns Blois and Waldshut-Tiengen who are visiting the town.

The Rook Inn will be open all weekend for drinks and refreshments and the food hutch will be open from first thing for breakfast bacon baps, pies, chips, and ice creams.

Last year at Pan Siro

Lewes Football Foundation will be launching their fundraising drive in support of the planned Priory Pavilion – more information here – and there will be fun stuff to do in between games, like guess the number of jelly beans in the jar and a raffle to win a signed Lewes FC Who Gives A Crap? first-team shirt!

This season, there have been highs and lows and trophies for the community teams under the Lewes Football Foundation umbrella. We’ve seen new teams start up and flourish, including not one but four new walking football teams.

Entry is free, the sun will put in an appearance and it’s going to be a whole load of fun. Please come along and support our amazing Lewes FC community teams!