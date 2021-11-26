Former AFC Wimbledon defender makes permanent move to Lewes
Lewes have announced the permanent signing of defender Will Salmon from Isthmian Premier rivals Leatherhead.
Salmon has impressed in his six Rooks appearances since joining on loan from the Tanners on October 30.
Lewes men's manager Tony Russell said: "Will has had a great impact from the moment he come to us, both on and off the pitch, so I am delighted to get him with us for the season."
The centre-back joined Leatherhead in 2018 from Metropolitan Police and made 109 appearances in all competitions for the Surrey outfit.
Salmon has previously played for Aldershot Town, AFC Wimbledon, Ebbsfleet United, AFC Telford United, Bath City, Woking and Basingstoke Town.