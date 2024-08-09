Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham FC have announced the signing of experienced midfielder Tom Beere.

The 29-year-old has featured regularly in the Hornets’ pre-season schedule under the guise of Trialist B – but can now be given his true identity.

In a career that began at AFC Wimbledon and featured 30 EFL appearances, Beere has also played extensively for Tonbridge Angels in National League South, as well as more recently for fellow Isthmian Premier side, Carshalton Athletic, for whom he appeared as a substitute against the Hornets last season.

Beere said: “It’s long overdue. I was going to come here at the beginning of last season but decided not to because of other opportunities. But me and Dom [Di Paola, Horsham manager] kept in contact, and it feels good finally to be here.

“Dom’s seen what I can do, in training and in matches, and he’s obviously seen something he’s liked, which I’m glad he has!

“It’s a long old season and I’m guessing the whole squad’s going to be needed.”

With memories of the Hornets’ 62-match 2023-24 season fresh in everyone’s minds, how does the Horsham new boy view the travelling involved in his commute to Hop Oast from South London?

He said: “Personally, I prefer playing to training, so if it’s Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday-Tuesday, I’m all for it!”

Di Paola revealed Beere agreed terms earlier in the summer.

He said: “It's been a bit of a strange one because we agreed it quite a while ago, we were just working through the process.

“But I'm pleased to get him on board. He's obviously experienced, a good passer, and he's done some good stuff in pre-season.

“He'll be the final one to add to the group, and I look forward to working with him.

“I tried to sign him last summer and he opted to go to Carshalton.

“We'll see how it goes. I'm hoping the fitter he gets, the sharper he gets, the more we'll see his qualities in the team.”