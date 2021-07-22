Former Arsenal and Leicester City midfielder joins Lewes Women

Lewes Women's new signing Freya Ayisi in action for London City Lionesses last season. Picture by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Ayisi boasts England youth caps at four different youth levels and brings plenty of experience into boss Simon Parker’s squad.

The forward came through the Arsenal youth set-up and made her debut in 2013.

She won the Women’s FA Cup that season at the end of the 2013-14 season and scored against Kairat in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

After a year with the Gunners Ayisi moved to Birmingham City, where she spent three seasons before switching to Leicester.

Ayisi left the Foxes after one campaign, and made the move to London City in 2019.

A pacey and technically astute ball carrier, Ayisi will add further dynamism to Parker’s growing side.

Ayisi said: “I’m ready to get the season going. (I'm) looking forward to it!”

First team manager Parker added: "Freda is one of the most talented players in this league but has the talent for the league above. I’m already excited by what she’s showed us in training.