Former Arsenal, Leeds and Brighton stars rally round to help Jason

The match will be between the 2011-12 treble winning Ore Athletic side which brought the Sussex Junior Cup back to Hastings for the first time in 89 years and a Ore Athletic legends side.

Many prominent local footballers will be taking part including Scott Ramsay (ex-Brighton, Eastbourne Borough and Hastings United), Sam Adams and Kenny Pogue (current Hastings United), Chris Whyte (ex-Arsenal and Leeds United).

Chris Whyte, pictured here with Jens Lehmann at an Arsenal legends game, has been lined up for an Ore Athletic charity match

The treble side will be managed by the original manager Dave Cornelius and the legends side will be managed by current Eastbourne Town manager John Lambert.

As well as the football match there will be children’s entertainment to make it a day out for all the family.

UKRAINIAN HELP

Community club Sedlescombe Rangers are fundraising to support the Ukraine people at their most difficult time of need.

They feel their fantastic community can help give support to the Ukrainian people, both in their own country and to those that have had to flee due to the war.

They have planned a number of events over the coming weeks to support our fundraising effort, including:

* Donations via a crowdfunder page, with all proceeds going directly to the Disasters Emergency Committee - www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/sedlescombe-

rangers-fc-ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

* Collecting donated items (eg food, clothes, medical supplies) for onward distribution to the Ukrainian people, with a weekly drop-off session at Sedlescombe sports field on Mondays, 6-7pm.

* A charity football match, raising funds for the appeal

* Free temporary player membership for Ukrainian refugees, supporting refugees that arrive in the area.

Full details of the appeal can be found at