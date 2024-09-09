Former Arsenal midfielder looking to develop 'as much' as he can at Crawley Town

Crawley Town’s new signing Bradley Ibrahim is looking to develop as much as he can in League One.

The midfielder has joined on a season-long loan from German side Hertha Berlin and Ibrahim mentioned how his time abroad has helped shape his career so far.

He said: “My experience in Germany was really good, I learnt a lot, its a different culture, you get to know different people and seeing a different side of football is really good for my development.”

Ibrahim has spent time in the QPR Academy and then the Arsenal Academy before making the move away but he has reminisced at his memories in youth football.

“I loved my experience in the academy, it was one of my favourite times in football, being in the changing room around the players and definitely on the pitch.”

He added: “I want to develop as much as I can, its a lot different to academy football, I just wanna take my lessons in men’s football as quick as I can and help the club.

When asked about if he had watched any Crawley games, Ibrahim mentioned the playoff games at the back end of last season and more recently the Brighton and Barnsley games

He said: “I watched the Brighton game, very good in the first half, the result didn’t reflect fairly on the performance, I watched the game against Barnsley which again I think the result didn’t reflect the performance. I watched the playoff games and saw how they got promoted, it was really good and hopefully eventually they go up again.