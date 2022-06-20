Former Arsenal star spotted on Downs near Eastbourne

Lee Dixon was seen ‘taking in the views’ by Beachy Head on Saturday, June 18, according to a father on social media.
Despite playing for Burnley and Stoke City, Dixon is best known for his 619 Arsenal appearances.
The right-back also played 22-times for England throughout his career.
@Reidy138 said, “Really random day, went to Eastbourne after footie training with the boy, day at the beach (not warm enough) then went for a drive to Beachy Head and saw Lee Dixon in a layby taking in the views.
“Had to explain to my boy that Lee was a hero of mine as I played right-back as well when I was younger, he loved the idea.
"Lee gave us a wave especially when he saw Conor in the 2022/23 home kit, made my day.”