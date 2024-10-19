Former Arsenal youngster says Crawley Town players have got to take 'more responsibility' after Reading defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town midfielder Bradley Ibrahim insists that there are plenty of positives to take despite the 4-1 defeat to Reading on Saturday.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds had more possession, more shots and more corners than the home side but ultimately came out on the losing end. And Ibrahim, who is on loan at the Reds from Hertha Berlin, said: “We just need to be a little bit more responsible with the defending. I think there's a lot of positives. I think with the ball, we're doing really well. We're creating a lot of chances. I just think it's got to take a little bit more responsibility as players and just keep trying to trust the process of what the gaffer is asking us to do. I think we're going to get there.

“It’s definitely frustration. I think like I’ve said just trust the process. What the captain and gaffer sent us to do is really good and it’s clearly working. We’re getting in the right areas and we’re creating chances. I think two times the ball came off the line, if it goes in it’s a totally different game. As players we know what we have to do and I think we’re going to take those steps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“None of the boys are put away from what we do, we’re definitely ready to keep pushing on and pick up points and I think that we will be perfectly fine this season.

Crawley Town midfielder Bradley Ibrahim | Picture: Eva Gilbert

“Football is relentless, you haven’t got time to sulk or put your head down. You’ve got to be ready for the next game.”

The 19-year-old midfielder was also full of appreciation for the fans as 602 Reds made their way to the Select Car Leasing Stadium and who sung throughout and stayed to applaud the players at the end.

“The fans are unbelievable, they always pass and they stay to the end whether we win, lose or draw,” he said. “We always do it together and all the boys we all respect the fans and we all want to keep pushing on for them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having a new manager takes time, I think us just finding each other and just a little bit more composure in the final third. I think we’re so close for it to finally click.”

Ibrahim completed his first full 90 minutes for the Reds against Reading and says he is enjoying his football; “I’m just trying to do what I can for the team, I love playing obviously being out there is the best feeling in the world.

“The teams great together, we’re really positive in the changing room and we always put arms around each other. Once a mistake is done, it’s done. We just take accountability and move forward.”

It’s a quick turnaround for the West Sussex side as they face Lincoln at home on Tuesday in League One.