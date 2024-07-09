Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley’s new striker says he wants to ‘return the favour’ to Scott Lindsey and score as many goals as he can for the club.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy is the player Reds fans hope can replace Danilo Orsi as the main man up top to score the goals in League One this season.

The former Aston Villa and Swindon Town forward joined the club last week following a host of last year’s players leaving the club, including top-scorer Orsi.

The 25-year-old comes with good pedigree. At the age of 16 years and 176 days, he was the second youngest player in the club's history. He is also the youngest player to appear in a match for the club during the Premier League era.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Tranmere Rovers and Southend United at Prenton Park on October 18, 2019 in Birkenhead, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

He has represented England at youth level on several occasions from U16 to U20 level.

Last season he scored six goals for Swindon but he will be hoping to score more in Reds shirt in League One this season. And he says he is ‘buzzing’ to get going. It’s no surprise what attracted him to the club.

"Just the style of play from last season,” he said. “In the second half of the season you guys were brilliant and there are a lot of familiar faces here, obviously with the Gaffer being one of them.”

And Hepburn-Murphy, who describes himself as ‘quick and exciting’ knows Scott Lindsey from Swindon, but also has familiar faces at the Broadfield Stadium in Ben Gladwin and Ronan Darcy.

He said: “Scott said he would be delighted to have me here. At Swindon I didn't really get to work with him for a very long time but it’s great to know he wanted me after seeing what I can do on the football field.

“Me and Glads were there together and we got on brilliantly and now he has gone into the coaching role. I can't wait to take on some of his know how and put them into my game.

"I want to go out and return the favour of the Gaffer bringing me here to be honest and show the fans and my teammates how I can help and do well for the club.”

The former Tranmere striker missed two years through injury before joining Swindon in September of 2022. "The last few seasons have been basically me getting back into football, “ he said. “I had an injury that put me out of football for two years and the last couple have been me getting back to doing what I do and I have enjoyed it. I didn’t know if it was going to go one way or the other but it’s gone in the right direction.

“I can’t wait to get on the pitch and show my abilities.”

And what better way for him show his abilities against big clubs like Birmingham, Wigan and Bolton. Hepburn-Murphy said: “That’s the best thing for any player, playing against as bigger a club as possible. There are a lot of big clubs in League One this season so it will be a challenge and it will be a great experience for all the players to play against them and show that we belong here.