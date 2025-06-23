Former Barrow and Bohemians defender leaves Crawley Town to join Cork City

Rory Feely | Picture: CTFC

Defender Rory Feely has l signed for Irish Premier Division side Cork City on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee.

Feely joined Crawley Town from Barrow in January 2025 and made seven appearances for the club during his short spell in RH11.

A Reds statement said: “The club would like to thank Rory for his efforts during his time at the club and wishes him well for the future.”

Feely joined the Bluebirds in the January 2023 transfer window from Ireland Premier Division side, Bohemian FC. Rory had become a regular feature for Barrow, featuring for the club on 66 occasions during his time in the North West.

Born in Brussels, Feely began his career in the youth setup at St Patrick’s Athletic, where he progressed through the ranks to make his senior debut in 2016, winning the Irish league cup in the same season. His performances earned him a move to Waterford where he gained vital experience in the Irish Premier Division.

In 2020, Feely made the switch to fellow Irish side Bohemians, where he played a crucial role in the side’s second-placed league finish. Following on from this Feely went on to feature in Bohemian’s UECL campaign the following season, with Barrow agreeing a fee to sign Feely in January 2023.