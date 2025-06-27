Former Bolton Wanderers and Crawley Town forward leaves Worthing after turning down contract offer

Mo Faal indicates how many he's scored within a 30-minute spell against Torquay | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Muhammadu Faal has decided to leave Worthing in order to explore opportunities abroad, the club have confirmed.

The forward spent nine months as a Rebel after signing last September following a fleeting spell with Crawley Town. He arrived at Woodside Road with proven goalscoring pedigree and didn’t disappoint, etching his name into the Club’s history by claiming the title of top goal scorer for the 2024/25 season.

The 27-year-old ended the campaign with 22 goals to his name in all competitions, with 13 of those coming in the National League South.

There were several multiple goal hauls in a single match for our former number nine, with a brace in both league wins over Chippenham Town and our 5-1 thrashing of Enfield Town on the final day of the regular season.

Mo was prolific in the cup competitions too, as he found the back of the net on four occasions in the Isuzu FA Trophy and a further three times in the FA Cup.

It was a debut to remember for our departing marksman, as an 87th minute winner completed a thrilling comeback over former side Havant & Waterlooville in the second qualifying round of the world’s oldest cup competition.

A 26-minute hat-trick in the fourth round of the FA Trophy helped Chris Agutter’s side emphatically knock out Torquay United back in January.

The club said: “During his time in West Sussex, Faal was not only branded as a great goal scorer, but also a scorer of great goals. Stunning volleys against Torquay and Enfield Town will live fondly in the memory and were strong contenders for our Goal of the Season accolade.

“Everyone associated with Worthing Football Club would like to place on record our appreciation for Mo’s service and wish him the very best for the future.”

Faal posted on X: “Big thank you to my teammates, the coaching & medical team, media team & the board who I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and who I’ll miss very dearly! Wish the club the absolute best and I’ll be watching keenly from afar.”