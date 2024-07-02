Former Bournemouth and Fulham defender reveals why it was 'a dream come true' to join Crawley Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town’s newest signing has revealed it was always a dream of his to play for the club.

The 33-year-old said it was a phone call with Scott Lindsey that convinced him to join – but added his family connections made it a dream come true.

“I am really excited for the opportunity to play for Crawley, and I am delighted to be here,” he said. “I have said for a few years now that I have wanted to play for this club. I married into the area ten years ago as my wife is in Broadfield, so it has always been a dream of mine.

“I am also happy to have got the deal done so early. The lads are back in early next week, so I am excited to get back in and meet everyone.”

Malone played twice against Lindsey’s Reds last season for Gillingham and the versatile player was impressed. “I had a lengthy conversation with the gaffer and it was really good, about the way he wants to play.

“And the two games I played against them last season, especially the one here [Broadfield Stadium], I thought you were one of the best footballing teams in the division.

“I think I came off the pitch saying ‘this lot are going up’. It’s just the way they play so expansively and open and clinical as well.”

Crawley Town's new defender Scott Malone | Picture: CTFC

On the phone call with Lindsey, Malone said: “It was a really good, really fresh chat about the way we play, the way I fit into the system and what I could bring to the group. It was a really exciting phone call and it really made me want to come here.”

This summer has already seen some big names leave Crawley Town with the likes of Danilo Orsi, Corey Addai, Will Wright and Klaidi Lolos leaving, so the signing of Malone adds much-needed experience.

"It’s a bit of a transition period for the club,” he said, “there are quite a few young players and I will be one of the more experienced players in the dressing room. It’s about bringing in a bit of knowledge, helping people at this time of my career, playing as many games as I can, leading by example. I’ll be helping the younger players and when he go to the ‘bigger’ clubs in the division, guiding the players through the games.”

But Malone thinks this side can do things League One. “I don’t think we can go in being fearful of anyone. The players who were here know how the Gaffer wants to play and they should take a lot of confidence of what they did last season.

“Let’s not be fearful of anyone and let’s go into every game wanting to win.”

Malone, who can also operate in midfield, began his career at Wolverhampton Wanderers as he progressed through the Wolves’ youth system, which set him up for a long and prosperous career in the English Football League.

Scott’s first EFL move came in 2009 when he joined Southend United on loan from Wolves, before further loan spells at Burton and Bournemouth. During his career, Malone has racked up over 500 appearances, with over 300 of those coming in the Championship.

In July 2011 he joined Bournemouth on a permanent transfer and spent a season at Dean Court, where he played under former Crawley assistant manager Lee Bradbury, before agreeing to join Millwall in May 2012.

Malone made his Millwall debut against the Red Devils in August 2012, in a Capital One Cup match that saw Crawley ride out as winners on penalties.

Stints with Huddersfield, Fulham and Derby followed before he returned to The Den, initially on loan, in the summer of 2020 before making the move permanent a year later.