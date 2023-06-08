Former Brighton and Hove Albion coach and Millwall and Sheffield United player named Eastbourne Borough FC boss

Mark Beard – the highly rated Dorking Wanderers head coach and former Brighton & Hove Albion Under-18s manager with a track record of developing top Football League and international talent – is Eastbourne Borough FC’s new manager.

Beard, an experienced UEFA A Licence coach with more than 30 years’ experience of playing and coaching across all levels of football, joins from the Surrey club he helped to reach the National League for the first time in 2022.

Prior to that, the 48-year-old – who counts Newcastle and former England and Brighton Sporting Director Dan Ashworth and ex- Brighton and Chelsea Head Coach Graham Potter among his fans – was the Seagulls Under-18s manager.

In his time in the role between 2019 and 2021, Beard and his staff are credited with creating a world class youth training model.

Mark Beard pictured during his time at Brighton

The programme developed top talent including full Ireland international forward Aaron Connolly, former England Under-20 defender Alex Cochrane, ex-England Under-18 defender Haydon Roberts, former Three Lions Under-17 midfielder Teddy Jenks and Hull City regular Ryan Longman. This season alone Evan Ferguson, Andy Moran, Cameron Pepiuon and Odel Offiah made their Premier League debuts.

Beard replaces Danny Bloor as Borough manager, with new club owner Simon Leslie wanting to go down a ‘data-driven’ route with players that meant Bloor was told he would no longer be manager.

New Eastbourne Borough owner Simon Leslie is confident Beard will use his nurturing of talent, care for his players and tactical expertise to great effect with the Sports as they seek to win promotion out of National League South.

Beard, who in a 15-year playing career made 370 appearances for teams including Millwall and Sheffield United, said he was “honoured” to become the new Eastbourne Borough manager.

Danny Bloor, who has been replaced by Mark Beard | Picture: Lydia Redman

He said: “It has been a whirlwind few days, but I am so excited to be manager of this great club. I was blown away by the vision of Simon Leslie and am proud to be part of the future to take the club forward to the next level.

“I’d like to thank Dorking Wanderers founder and manager Marc White for giving me permission to speak to Eastbourne Borough and allowing me to have this opportunity. The hard work starts now, and I am looking forward to getting going.

“Over the coming weeks I look forward to meeting the staff and the fans. I and my staff will build an exciting squad who will give everything for the Eastbourne Borough shirt.”

Beard is joined by his Assistant Manager Jamie Strong and by Niall Clark, who will be Head of Performance Medicine and Sports Science, and who has won four top-flight titles globally - having also worked at Man City, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Reading. Chris Dumbrell and Dean Lightwood will remain as club physio and goalkeeping coach, with other support staff appointments to follow.

How the Eastbourne Borough revolution has unfolded in the past month:

Discussing his new manager, Leslie said: “I could not be more excited for Mark Beard to be joining us at Eastbourne Borough as manager. I am excited about the lessons Mark learned from his time at Brighton, working with Dan Ashworth and Graham Potter, and his desire to be a lifelong learner.

“Mark’s time at Brighton, getting so many players into the first team, made him immensely proud, and that to me demonstrated that he put others’ successes ahead of his own.

“That spoke volumes about his character, and I knew instantly he was the right man to lead the project. I have big plans to take Eastbourne Borough forward and when I shared my vision for the club with Mark, he instantly got it.

“Mark is passionate about helping his players to learn and grow, the lessons we can all learn from all other areas of the club and the other top coaches who we will be hiring to support him and his players, and the science and testing facilities we are going to implement that will give us the best chance to create successful and well-rounded athletes.

“I believe in Mark and the way he will build a team of players who care for each other, believe in each other, and give their very all until the final whistle.

“And, that whatever happens in their career, Mark and I will have had an impact on their life and left them better than we found them.”

Leslie added: “Mark’s current manager at Dorking, Marc White, has said he will make one of the top managers in our league, and that his skills for developing players are second-to-none. He was gutted to see him go but would not stop him doing what he loved. I am grateful to him for giving us this wonderful leader of footballers.

“If we do the right things the results will follow. I am confident we will build it and Eastbourne will come along with us.”

Beard comes highly recommended and counts among his referees Ashworth, who as arguably the game’s leading sporting director created the blueprint for both England and Brighton’s success, and has now helped lead Newcastle into the Champions League alongside Eddie Howe.

Another of Beard’s cheerleaders is Potter, who helped turn the Seagulls into a Premier League force before leaving for serial Premier League winners Chelsea.

Ashworth said of Beard: “I’ve worked with Mark for a number of years, and he is one of the most forward-thinking and thorough coaches I have ever come across. He is diligent, hardworking and outstanding in his field.

“I’d like to send my sincerest congratulations to Mark on getting this job and I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend any players to go and work with him. I have no doubt he will be a great success at Eastbourne Borough.”