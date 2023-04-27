Former Brighton, Leyton Orient and Crawley star quits Sussex management role

Dean Cox has resigned from his position as Lancing manager – just days after guiding the club to their highest ever league finish.

The shock news was revealed by Lancing FC in a statement on Thursday morning and they said the hunt for a new manager – their third in six months – was under way.

Lancing said: “Dean was appointed in December 2022 and led the team to a club high position of 13th in the Isthmian League South East Division having won 8 and drawn 3 of his 21 League games in charge.

“However, Dean notified the club of his decision to leave, alongside his colleagues Will Hendon, Steve Carlberg and Ross Ball, on Wednesday morning.”

Dean Cox | Picture: Chris Neal

Chairman Steve Taylor said: “Lancing FC would like to put on record our thanks to Dean and his team for the work and efforts they have put in over the past five months.

"To have reached our highest ever position this season was a massive achievement and Dean, along with the rest of the backroom staff, players, committee and supporters, played a huge part in that.

“Lancing FC will act quickly in appointing a new manager but we are not inviting applications at this time.”

After Lancing beat Sevenoaks to make sure of survival, Cox told us of his pride at guiding the club to safety. He said: “I feel we should have finished with more points. The lads stayed in games, but moments and goals change games and there were times when we missed opportunities and were punished.

Lancing celebrate their survival and highest league finish last weekend

"But to finish the highest position in 81 years is a fantastic achievement – and doing it with the lowest budget in the league makes it all the better. We had a great team spirit and heart to work hard for each other which helped us no end.

"With more investment we would be able to add to the quality we already have – you can’t sit still in football you need to constantly improve. I can’t single out anyone – I have been so lucky to have worked with these players this season. They bought into us and our ideas and implemented it on a consistent basis.

"They have been great players, but the whole squad are fantastic human beings and have been a pleasure to work with.”