Former Bristol Rovers and Exeter City striker keen to get going for Crawley Town

Crawley Town's newest signing Ryan Loft | Picture: CTFC

Crawley Town made their 17th signing just as the transfer window shut, as Ryan Loft signed on loan for the rest of the season from Cambridge Utd.

The 27-year-old forward has plenty of EFL experience, having also played for Stevenage, Exeter City, Carlisle Utd, Scunthorpe Utd, Bristol Rovers and Port Vale. He originally came through the Tottenham Youth system, playing at u18 and u23 level, as well as playing for Leicester City u23s.

Talking to the club’s media, his experience is one of the main reasons that Crawley expressed an interest. Loft said “(The experience) was something that they expressed that he (Lindsey) liked about me. He said I can offer something in terms of the experience of certain things and game like scenarios, so I think it’s being on the pitch as well, where I can offer certain ways of handling the situation when you’re winning of if you’re losing. I mean just offer something that you’ve been through before, but like every other player, they’ll know you’ve got to learn as well, but it’s something I can offer.”

Signing on loan for the rest of the season. Loft wants more than just minutes on the field. He said: “Just want to get my enjoyment back for football and what a place to do it. I think the style of play and everything, I joined in with training with the lads today and you can tell it’s a great group, a technical group and I think I ‘ve got something that I can offer the team as well, which obviously was interesting to me.

“I’ve had pretty much a full pre-season and start of the season so far, I’m not behind in any way, so I’m pretty much good to go, which is a positive because sometimes you can be a little bit like ‘I need to get going’, but I’m ready to go from the first whistle when I’m put in.”

As with all transfers late on deadline day, this one came under the radar. Loft said he only heard about the interest in him recently. He said: “Honestly 2 days ago, 3 days ago maybe, and they say in football, things move fast so you don’t really get much time to think about it, but with this one I knew straight away, I didn’t really have to think about it too much.

“I spoke to the manager last night and the way he was obviously speaking to me about what he thinks I can add to the team. It’s another fresh start, and obviously I have got to get my head down and just do what I do best. Crawley is a fantastic club, but it’s had it’s ups and downs, but I feel this year and this group, we can do something special again and it’s just only a matter of time.

“As a player, I’d say I’m physical, quick and can be adaptable in certain scenarios, but most importantly I’ll be a battering ram as well for defenders and hopefully that will give other players around me some good chances.”