Former Chelsea and England star joins Lewes FC as Non-Executive Director

Lewes FC has co-opted former Englandf and Chelsea star Claire Rafferty onto the board as a Non-Executive Director.

Rafferty has had an enormously successful career in elite football, representing England in World Cups and at the Olympics, and twice winning both the WSL and the FA Cup with Chelsea.

She has a degree in economics and worked for a leading European investment bank. Claire has been a consistent proponent and supporter of equality in football.

Lewes FC Chair, Stuart Fuller, said, “Everyone at the club is thrilled that Claire has accepted our invitation to join the board. We rarely make such invitations, and only do so when we are convinced that the new director will make a material positive difference to what we can achieve as a club. With Claire, there’s no doubt of that. She is among the most driven people that I’ve ever met. We share her ambition and look forward to working together to take Lewes FC to the next level.”

Lewes FC General Manager, Maggie Murphy, said, “We are delighted that Claire will join Lewes FC in this key leadership role, and excited that she will be able to apply her football business acumen to a club on the rise.

"We’re looking forward to taking Lewes FC to the next level alongside Claire in this new role. It’s clear that she has a vision and an ambition that can strengthen our whole club’s future.”

Claire Rafferty said, “I’m incredibly honoured and excited to be joining the board of a team that is leading by example. Not only is Lewes the first club in the world to allocate resources equally by gender but it is also 100% owned by the community. I hope the experiences I have acquired on and off the pitch can add a diverse voice and help Lewes continue on their journey.”