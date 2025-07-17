Former Chelsea and Newcastle midfielder joins Crawley Town

Crawley Town have announced the signing of 27‑year‑old midfielder Kyle Scott from Orange County SC in the USL Championship.

Scott signs for the club on a three-year deal.

Scott, who developed through the academy at Premier League giants Chelsea, adds a wealth of technical quality and international experience to Scott Lindsey’s squad ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Born in Bath, Scott spent over a decade in the Chelsea youth setup, where he was part of a golden generation that lifted three FA Youth Cups and two UEFA Youth League titles.

He made his first-team debut for the Blues in 2018 during an FA Cup tie under then-manager Antonio Conte.

Following his time at Chelsea, Scott gained senior experience with a loan spell at Dutch Eerste Divisie side Telstar before signing with Newcastle United in 2019, where he featured regularly for the Magpies' U23 side in Premier League 2.

In 2021, Scott made the move to the United States, signing for MLS outfit FC Cincinnati.

He later joined Orange County SC in the USL Championship, where he became a regular starter and featured over 60 times across two seasons.

Crawley Town have announced the signing of midfielder Kyle Scott. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town

Known for his calmness on the ball, tactical awareness and strong defensive work, Scott stood out in the 2024 USL season, finishing with one goal and leading the club in passing accuracy and tackles won.

Eligible for multiple nations, Scott has represented England, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States at youth international level.

Most recently, he earned caps with the US U20 side, where he scored in one of his two appearances.