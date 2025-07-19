Former Chelsea midfielder praised as Crawley Town lose to Portsmouth in behind-closed-doors friendly

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey praised new signing Kyle Scott after his side lost 1-0 to Portsmouth in a behind-closed-doors friendly after the game was initially postponed.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game was due to take place at the Broadfield Stadium, however overnight rain waterlogged the pitch meaning the match took place at Portsmouth’s training ground after a last-minute change.

Despite the loss, Scott Lindsey was impressed by his team’s performance and believed that the Reds could have had the ball in the net on numerous occasions during the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Well first of all I’m really disappointed we didn’t get the game on in front of the fans because they would have loved that game today,” he said.

“It was a brilliant performance, I don’t know how we didn’t score, we had a lot of chances, certainly in the first half, I think we counted three one-on-ones with the goalkeeper and didn’t manage to put it in the net, we had a real big chance at the end there where we hit the post, but 1-0 against championship opposition and in the manner in which we played the game I’m delighted, I thought we were excellent today.”

When asked about the opposition, Lindsey said: “It was a great goal from them, however they never really threatened us down the sides.

“There was probably one action before half-time where they got down the sides and threatened us, but I thought we were excellent today I really did, I thought there were some brilliant performances but against championship opposition we looked fit and we looked strong.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New signing Kyle Scott also made his first appearance in a Crawley shirt, and the Reds manager was full of praise for him. “How good was he?”, said Lindsey. “He was just ridiculous wasn’t he, never gave the ball away, and he had a lot of it.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey | Picture: CTFC

“He was just so calm in possession, so good, so clean with his passing but also aggressive as well on the tackle, made a couple of real crunching tackles and you think for a little man, I did know that because I’ve watched him a lot but a lot of fans wouldn’t know that about him and he’s certainly got that bit about him.

“I thought he was really outstanding today, probably the best player on the pitch if I’m honest with you but like I said there was really good performances throughout the team, yeah really pleased with the performance today.”

Reds are now preparing for a behind-closed-doors friendly against Southampton before Crystal Palace visit the Broadfield Stadium on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsey said: “It was important we had a real test today, so I thought the step-up to play a championship team today was what we wanted and when I heard that the game was in doubt I really worried we were not going to get a challenging game today but I really thank Portsmouth for getting this game on at their training ground and its helped us in developing towards the start of the season.”