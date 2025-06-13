Former Coventry City and Worthing forward expected to be next Crawley Town signing after Southend United move 'is off'

A former Worthing, Rochdale and Brighton and Hove Albion striker is expected to be the next Crawley Town signing.

The Reds have made two signings so far this summer in Reece Brown and Harry McKirdy – two experienced players who have previously played under Scott Lindsey.

And now, after chairman Preston Johnson gave a transfer ‘nugget’ to Reds fans when speaking to SussexWorld, fans think they know who it is.

Johnson told us: “A little nugget for the fans, but we just had someone in for a medical that has been playing in National League South the past two seasons that we all think is promising,” he said. “We’ll always be looking for hidden gems across multiple levels.

"We’re proud of our recruiting process the last two years and will keep building on it.”

And fans are predicting that Danny Cashman will be that signing.

The 24-year-old signed for the Rebels in September 2023 following the cancellation of his contract with Coventry City, having previously been highly rated at Brighton & Hove Albion during his time in the Seagulls’ academy.

He helped the club reach the play-off final in his first season, scoring in the 4-3 defeat to Braintree Town and ending the season with 16 goals in all competitions.

Danny Cashman celebrates his stunning winner at Boreham Wood last season | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

After leaving the club on May 27, it looked like Southend, who lost in the National League Play-Off final to Oldham, had signed him but @londonshrimper posted on X: “Danny Cashman to Blues is OFF. Hearing a League Two club have emerged as front runners to sign Danny Cashman with a late contract offer at the eleventh-hour.”

And after Johnson’s comments, Reds fans are convinced he will be at the Broadfield Stadium next season.

Alex Burke posted Johnson’s quote from our story on X and posted: “Sounds very much like Danny Cashman.”

@CrawleyRumours said: “Theres a player having a medical at Crawley, confirms Preston. He also said he played in the National League South for the past two seasons. Its surely Danny Cashman.”

When Cashman left Worthing, the National League South club said: “His two seasons at the club featured moments of magic and great goals, arguably the most memorable being the strike against Boreham Wood last September that saw him pick the ball up on the edge of his own box before travelling the length of the pitch, exchanging passes with Harrison Smith twice in the process, before calmly slotting home.”