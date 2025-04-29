Former Crawley Town boss to take charge of QPR for their final game of the season against Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Crawley Town manager Kevin Betsy will take interim charge of QPR this weekend.

It was announced Betsy and Xavi Calm will take charge of QPR’s final game of the season against Sunderland after Martí Cifuentes has been placed on gardening leave.

The Loftus Road club are currently 15th in the table.

CEO Christian Nourry said: “This is naturally a disappointing situation for everyone concerned.

“I fully understand and appreciate supporters’ frustrations at this time.

“As a club, we are working to ensure this matter is resolved as swiftly as possible so we can start preparations in earnest for the future.”

Betsy was WAGMI United’s first full-time appointment as manager after taking over the club in April 2022. He won just one of of his 12 league games in charge of Crawley before parting ways with the club.

His most notable achievement was a 2–0 win over his former team Fulham in the EFL Cup.

After leaving Crawley, he has worked as coach at Wigan and Cambridge before moving to QPR.